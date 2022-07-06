The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Trailer Reveals More Details About Series

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

This is one prom night the students will never forget.

The first trailer for HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin takes viewers to the night that A first terrorized the students of Millwood High. In the preview, students dance and joke around with their friends before the scene devolves into pure chaos. As a very pregnant Imogen (Bailee Madison) stands in the middle of the mayhem, she gets an ominous text message: "One down. Five to go. -A"

The prom night tragedy is just the beginning of A's reign of terror. Soon after, Imogen and her friends Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Faran (Zaria) realize they're being followed my a masked figure, prompting the teens to start their own amateur investigation before it's too late.

But the girls soon find out that their own mothers were involved in the 1999 death of Angela Waters, who, like their classmate, died at a dance. "It can't be a coincidence," Imogen tells her friends. "What aren't they telling us?"