How Emily Ratajkowski Is Moving Forward After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT

Emily Ratajkowski is putting her son first amid her recent breakup with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

On July 18, multiple outlets reported that the supermodel and film producer had officially gone their separate ways after four years of marriage. The split comes a little more than a year after the two welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021.

But amid the breakup, Emily is making sure protecting Sylvester is her priority.

"Emily's really bummed about it for the sake of their son, but is trying to move forward and stay positive," a source who recently worked with Emily exclusively tells E! News.

And the model seems to be doing her best to keep her head up high. The insider added, "It's been a few weeks now and she's taking it day by day but is definitely upset."

Emily and Sebastian married in February 2018 in a New York City courthouse. The My Body author shared the news on Instagram.