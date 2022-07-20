The First Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3 Cast Photo Is Here

Season three of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is officially in production. See the first cast photo for Peacock's next big Bravo vacation.

By Allison Crist Jul 20, 2022 8:59 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesBravoCelebritiesPorsha WilliamsNBCUGizelle BryantThe Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Watch: Brandi Glanville Explains Why This RHUGT Is SO CRAZY

Housewives go to Thailand, baby!

Peacock and Bravo just debuted the first cast photo for the upcoming third season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and if the snapshot of the new locale is any indication of how gorgeous the vacation is going to be, the ladies are truly in for a treat. 

Packing their bags this time around are The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol PattonThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney RoseThe Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams, and The Real Housewives of New York'Leah McSweeney.

Several of the ladies rocked swimsuits while posing for the photo alongside a group of elephants. Peacock has yet to announce where exactly they're traveling to in Thailand, but one thing's for sure: wherever the Housewives go, drama is sure to follow.

Thankfully, they were able to learn a thing or two from RHUGT's previous iterations. Season one brought together Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Kyle Richards for a beachside vacation to Turks and Caicos. 

Then, for RHUGT's second season—aptly titled Ex-Wives Club, as every cast member was a former Housewife rather than a current one—Dorinda Medley opened up her famous Berkshires home, Blue Stone Manor, for co-stars Tamra JudgeVicki GunvalsonJill ZarinTaylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille.

Stay tuned for more information on the upcoming season! In the meantime, seasons one and two of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are now streaming on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Judge Mathis Crashed Greg Jr. and Boyfriend Elliott's Sexy Time

2

Johnny Depp's Relationship Status With Mystery Woman Revealed

3

Chris Cornell's Daughter Remembers Him in Poignant Birthday Tribute

4

Comedian Jak Knight's Cause of Death Revealed

5

See Penelope Disick and North West Host Car Wash at Home

Latest News

Wilmer Valderrama Teases Appearance on That '90s Show

Breaking Down Hollywood Stars' Film and TV Salaries: Tom Cruise & More

Exclusive

Dream Home Makeover's Shea and Syd Give Update on Daughter

Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

See All the 2022 ESPYS Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Exclusive

How Emily Ratajkowski Is Getting Through Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Honey Boo Boo Will Undergo Weight Loss Procedure With Boyfriend