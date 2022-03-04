Is Candiace Dillard Leaving RHOP? See Her Cryptic Message Sparking Speculation

Watch : Nicki Minaj STEALS The Spotlight In "RHOP" Reunion Trailer

Is there trouble in Potomac? Not so fast.

Candiace Dillard Bassett took to Twitter on March 2 with a cryptic post, writing, "Well. When one door closes, another will open." Now, fans are wondering if she's referring to her role on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The 35-year-old singer's replies were immediately filled with questions about her future on the Bravo show, which she first joined during season three in 2018. Candiace has yet to confirm or deny whether she'll return for RHOP's upcoming seventh season.

However, a source tells E! News that the four current original cast members are all expected to return, as is Candiace.

E! News has reached out to Candiace's rep for comment but has not heard back.

Meanwhile, Candiace posted other tweets that are only adding to the speculation, including a lone exclamation mark quoting Not All Diamonds and Rosé author Dave Quinn's tweet, which read, "Life has a plan and we're often the last to know about it. But take solace in knowing that what lies ahead is the path for which you were destined."