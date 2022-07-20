Keke Palmer Rocks the Low-Rise Skirt Trend in Daring Look at Nope Premiere

Watch : BET Awards 2022: Keke Palmer's Dream Collab Includes Dua Lipa!

Keke Palmer's risqué Nope premiere look is a total yes!

The actress, who stars in Jordan Peele's latest horror movie, turned heads on the red carpet in a black-and-white Marc Jacobs ensemble that mixed modern-day styles with nostalgic pieces.

Why, you ask, did she steal the spotlight? Keke nailed the low-rise skirt trend at the Los Angeles premiere on July 19, proving the early aughts closet staple is here to stay.

The skirt's edgy accessories, like its long leather strap and sexy back slit, made it feel more current. The Insecure star accessorized the statement piece with a stark white crop top corset, black opera gloves and chunky Mary Janes platforms. The daring look was the work of stylist duo Wayman + Micah.

In fact, Keke's jaw-dropping fashion moment first debuted in Marc Jacobs' fall 2022 collection in June. As she perfectly summed it up on Instagram, "It's the runway look for me."