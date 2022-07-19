LeAnn Rimes Reflects on "Dark" Time Period Before Seeking Treatment in 2012

Grammy Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes got candid about her mental state before she sought professional help, saying in a new interview, “I had never been alone.”

By Daisy Maldonado Jul 19, 2022 11:43 PMTags
LeAnn RimesCelebrities
Watch: LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family

LeAnn Rimes is ready to look back on her mental health journey over the past decade. 

In a new interview, the singer discussed how having risen to fame at the young age of 13 affected her in the future. 

"Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness," she said in a July 15 interview with Insider,"I think it was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it."

In 2012, LeAnn made the decision to seek professional help and checked into a treatment center the day after her 30th birthday, her publicist told E! News at the time.

"I was in a very, very dark place. I had never been alone," she explained in her new interview. "There was always someone around, whether it be a parent or a manager, an agent or a publicist, or a husband, or whatever it was."

photos
LeAnn Rimes' the story…so far Tour

She added, "It was time for me to break away from my deep codependency and to figure out what was chemically going on to be able to take care of myself."

Now, LeAnn is reclaiming her life in the spotlight and celebrating her career.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Meet the Inventing Anna Alum Joining Grey's Anatomy

This year marks the 25th anniversary since the release of her debut album Blue. In May, the Grammy-Award winning artist gushed about the accomplishment, and the commencement of her the story…so far tour in an interview with E! News.

"It's really cool to see people instantly relate to the songs," she said at the time. "It's a true celebration of music and life and survival."

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Meet the Inventing Anna Alum Joining Grey's Anatomy

4

Finished Love Is Blind? Get Ready for Love Island USA

5

Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman

Latest News

Meet the Inventing Anna Alum Joining Grey's Anatomy

Heather Rae Young Praises "Hero" Tarek El Moussa During Flight Issue

LeAnn Rimes Reflects on "Dark" Time Before Seeking Treatment in 2012

Joey King Debuts Dramatic Pink Hair at Bullet Train Premiere

Nordstrom Rack Home Sale: Get $30 Deals on Home Goods Worth Over $100

Exclusive

Where Khloe Kardashian Stands With Her Private Equity Investor Date

Kristin Cavallari Was "Proud" to Post Bikini Pic Despite Mom-Shamers