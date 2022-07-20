Exclusive

The Jennifer Hudson Show Sneak Peek Has Us Ready to Get Up on Our Feet

Jennifer Hudson is ready to make her mark on daytime television with The Jennifer Hudson Show, premiering Sept. 12 nationwide.

Jennifer Hudson is our dreamgirl.

The EGOT winner is set to take over daytime television with her new syndicated talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show. As Jennifer says in an exclusive sneak peek, "It's go time, people!" 

"We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine," the orange-clad hostess says in the vibrant preview. "So let's come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other—all on my new show." 

The Jennifer Hudson Show is set to debut Sept. 12—Jennifer's birthday—and will see the host sing, in addition to interview guests. What's more, Jennifer promised fans in the first promo, "You're going to get quality, you're going to get honesty, you're going to get all of my heart and don't forget the fun—we're going to have a lot of fun."

Talk show fanatics are eager to see how Jennifer does as the newest daytime hostess, especially since the former Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent are running the show. The executive producers worked with Ellen DeGeneres from 2003 up until the season 19 finale this May

Though J.Hud is new to the daytime circuit, Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, is confident that fans will love her in this role. "We did the pilot and I've got to tell you, she was great," he told Variety in May. "I had not experienced that since I've been here."

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres Sept. 12 in syndication across the country.

 

