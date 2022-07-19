Ryan Gosling Showcases Major "Ken-ergy" Vibes With Bright Color-Blocking Look

Watch : Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Talk Action-Packed The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling's latest style moment will have you feeling crazy, stupid, love.

The Oscar nominee lit up the red carpet in a vibrant suit during a special screening of Netflix's The Gray Man at the BFI Southbank in London on July 19.

During the star-studded affair, Ryan wasn't afraid to go bold with a bright color-blocking Gucci ensemble that exuded major "Ken-ergy"—a term he recently coined in reference to his role as Ken in the upcoming Barbie film with Margot Robbie.

At the London event, Ryan looked as suave as ever wearing a periwinkle two-button notch lapel blazer and pale pink wool trousers.

The pastels packed quite the punch against his subtle multicolored striped button-down and cream lace-up dress shoes. From the sleek tailoring of the pieces to the splashes of color, the Notebook actor's wardrobe would make even Ken jealous.

Celebrity stylist Mark Avery has been the mastermind behind Ryan's Gray Man press tour looks.