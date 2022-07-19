Maralee Nichols Returns to Instagram After Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Baby News

Maralee Nichols took to Instagram with a caption on being "Theo’s mom" just days after news broke that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

By Kelly Gilmore Jul 19, 2022 8:46 PMTags
Celeb KidsCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Having Baby No. 2! | The Kardashians Recap With E! News

Maralee Nichols is back on the ‘gram.

Maralee, who shares 7-month-old Theo Thompson with Tristan Thompson, last posted to her Instagram feed on June 5. Now, over a month later, the 31-year-old has returned to the social platform with a short post on motherhood—just days after news broke that Tristan and his ex Khloe Kardashian are expecting.

Maralee shared a snap of herself in blue jeans and a white top on July 18. She captioned the pic, "Theo's mom," paired with an emoji of hands forming a heart.

On July 13, sources confirmed to E! News that Tristan and Khloe are expecting their second child together via surrogate. Tristan also shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson with Khloe and 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

A source close to Khloe told E! News on July 13 that the little one "was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." 

Maralee welcomed baby Theo in December 2021. Prior to Theo's birth, Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan, requesting that he pay for her pregnancy and birth-related expenses. In January 2022, Tristan confirmed that paternity test results revealed he is the father.

photos
All About Tristan Thompson's Children

While Khloe and Tristan's relationship has been on and off throughout its course, Khloe shared in October 2021 that she and Tristan were back together. At the time of his paternity announcement in January, Tristan issued an apology to Khloe for "the heartache and humiliation I have caused you."

Instagram/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote. "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

They are no longer romantically involved, according to the source.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Step Out for Stylish Date Night in NYC

3

Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children

4

See The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp in Steamy Trailer for The Idol

5

Anya Taylor-Joy and Boyfriend Malcolm McRae Spark Wedding Speculation

Latest News

Kristin Cavallari Was "Proud" to Post Bikini Pic Despite Mom-Shamers

Ryan Gosling Showcases Major "Ken Engery" With Color-Blocking Look

Anya Taylor-Joy and Boyfriend Malcolm McRae Spark Wedding Speculation

See Quinta Brunson Transform Into Oprah Winfrey for Weird Al Biopic

Maralee Nichols Returns to IG After Khloe & Tristan Thompson Baby News

Khloe Kardashian Subtly Reacts to Tristan Thompson Out With New Woman

Adele and Rich Paul Soak Up the Sun While on Vacation in Italy