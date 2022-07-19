The Truth About Chrishell Stause and G Flip Engagement Rumors

Chrishell Stause's birthday bling is drawing a lot of attention.

While the Selling Sunset star doesn't turn 41 for a few more days, she celebrated the occasion a little early last weekend with a surprise dinner thrown by her co-stars and pals Jason Oppenheim and Emma Hernan. After Chrishell posted photos and videos from the event to Instagram July 17, some followers couldn't help but notice she was wearing a sparkly ring on that finger and wondered if it was from G Flip.

"Did I miss an engagement announcement?" one commenter wrote. "Is that a diamond ring?" Asked another, "Wait, is Chrishell engaged? I see a big diamond ring on her ring finger."

But don't start looking for a wedding invite. "They are in fact not engaged," Chrishell's rep told Us Weekly, noting the accessory "is just a ring and nothing else."