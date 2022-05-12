See Chrishell Stause and G Flip in Steamy Music Video That Sparked Their Romance

Move over Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause is now starring in a romance.
On May 12, Australian musician G Flip, who goes by they/them pronouns, debuted their music video for "Get Me Outta Here," which features the reality star front and center as their love interest. As Selling Sunset viewers learned during the show's reunion in early May, the two began dating after meeting on the video's set.
In the steamy clip, some of the scenes take place in the aisle of a small convenience store, with Chrishell and G Flip sharing a kiss and other forms of PDA throughout. As the video's lead, Chrishell also shows off a few sultry solo looks for the camera while wearing a strapless black leather dress.
G Flip's buzzworthy video comes less than a week after Chrishell shared news of her budding romance during the season five reunion of Selling Sunset.
"It started because I was just going to be in their video," she explained during the May 6 episode. "And it's about this chaotic love story."
"I come from soaps, I love acting," she noted. "And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first, of course I was like yes, let's do that."
The new relationship comes five months after Chrishell and co-star Jason Oppenheim called it quits. Selling Sunset viewers saw he former couple's romance—which they made public in July 2021—play out during season five of the Netflix reality show.
Just days after opening up about her new love, Chrishell addressed fans who said they found her sexuality "confusing."
"You don't get to choose when you come into someone's life," she said in an Instagram video shared on May 10, adding that G Flip "opened my eyes to what that future could look like." She continued, "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this. But for me it is about the person. It is about their heart."
Referring to G Flip, she explained, "Everyone is different but for them, they really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male/female. So, that's one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix, and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly."
Simply put, Chrishell says she's happy and wants people to be happy for her. "I understand that it's confusing, but I think it's an act of love to understand that, if it's not something that you know, of keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward," she shared. "And I hope that you guys see that I'm the same person that you've been following this whole time. Like I said on the show, not a lot's changed."
