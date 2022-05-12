See Chrishell Stause and G Flip in Steamy Music Video That Sparked Their Romance

G Flip just dropped the must-see music video for their song, "Get Me Outta Here," which puts Chrishell Stause front and center as their love interest. See the visuals below.

Watch: Chrishell Stause Reveals Surprising New Romance With G Flip

Move over Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause is now starring in a romance.

On May 12, Australian musician G Flip, who goes by they/them pronouns, debuted their music video for "Get Me Outta Here," which features the reality star front and center as their love interest. As Selling Sunset viewers learned during the show's reunion in early May, the two began dating after meeting on the video's set. 

In the steamy clip, some of the scenes take place in the aisle of a small convenience store, with Chrishell and G Flip sharing a kiss and other forms of PDA throughout. As the video's lead, Chrishell also shows off a few sultry solo looks for the camera while wearing a strapless black leather dress.
 
G Flip's buzzworthy video comes less than a week after Chrishell shared news of her budding romance during the season five reunion of Selling Sunset.
"It started because I was just going to be in their video," she explained during the May 6 episode. "And it's about this chaotic love story."

"I come from soaps, I love acting," she noted. "And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first, of course I was like yes, let's do that."

DNI Productions

The new relationship comes five months after Chrishell and co-star Jason Oppenheim called it quitsSelling Sunset viewers saw he former couple's romance—which they made public in July 2021—play out during season five of the Netflix reality show.

DNI Productions

Just days after opening up about her new love, Chrishell addressed fans who said they found her sexuality "confusing."
 
"You don't get to choose when you come into someone's life," she said in an Instagram video shared on May 10, adding that G Flip "opened my eyes to what that future could look like." She continued, "I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this. But for me it is about the person. It is about their heart."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Referring to G Flip, she explained, "Everyone is different but for them, they really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male/female. So, that's one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix, and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly." 
 
Simply put, Chrishell says she's happy and wants people to be happy for her. "I understand that it's confusing, but I think it's an act of love to understand that, if it's not something that you know, of keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward," she shared. "And I hope that you guys see that I'm the same person that you've been following this whole time. Like I said on the show, not a lot's changed." 

Want more details about the love lives of the Selling Sunset cast? Keep reading for more:

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Oppenheim

Jason is single and, on the market. (See what we did there?)

The Oppenheim Group owner previously dated real estate agent Chrishell Stause last year for seven months before breaking up in December. The pair began dating around early May but kept their relationship private before announcing it in July. 

Netflix
Chrishell Stause

Chrishell is currently dating nonbinary musician G Flip.

In an Instagram video on May 10, Chrishell opened up about her relationship with the 27-year-old. "I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she explained. "With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."

brettoppenheim / Instagram
Brett Oppenheim

Brett is now single after dating Australian model Tina Louise.

Though we caught a glimpse of their relationship in season five, the pair went public with their relationship in April 2021 but broke up in December. 

Sound like a similar timeline to Jason? Must be twin telepathy!

Netflix
Christine Quinn

Christine Quinn is married to Christian Dumontet—who goes by Christian Richard in the show—a 42-year-old tech CEO. The pair have been married since 2019 and welcomed their first son Christian Georges Dumontet in 2021.

Recently, the pair started their own real estate company called RealOpen, which allows buyers to purchase a home using cryptocurrency, according to the company's website.

Instagram
Heather Rae Young

Heather Rae Young married HGTV's Tarek El Moussa on Oct. 23, 2021. 

The day before the wedding, Tarek—who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack—wrote on Instagram, "If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day."

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank
Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald married Romain Bonnet in 2019 during season one of Selling Sunset

But while we got to see the two love birds tie the knot, Mary's rep confirmed to People that they actually had "a civil union a couple of months before the show began filming in June of 2018, but they chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term."

Todd Williamson/PATH/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lazkani

The newest addition to the Selling Sunset cast has been married to her husband Jeff Lazkani since 2017. 

The pair share two children, 3-year-old Maddox Ali Levon, and Melia Man, age 2.

Netflix
Emma Hernan

Emma is single and ready to mingle! 

The real estate agent revealed to Today that she is "single and dating" and "open to a relationship," adding that she is "open to something moving a little bit more serious."

So what happened to Selling Sunset property developer Micah McDonald? After being seen flirting it up in season five, Emma says they still talk and "have a great relationship."

"TBD what happens with that," she told Today.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, who has two children with ex-husband and NFL star Ralph Brown, keeps her relationship status on the DL.

In an E! News interview on April 1, she revealed that she's been in a secret relationship.

"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she said. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."

So will we get to see this mystery man on our small screens? Well, Jason previously told E! that he thinks  "there's a good chance he eventually ends up on the show."

Netflix
Maya Vander

Maya Vander has been married to her husband David Miller since 2017.

The pair share two children, three-year-old Aiden Vander and 23-month-old Elle Vander. In December, Maya tragically lost her third child during a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

