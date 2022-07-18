Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Quotes About "Red Flags" and "Regrets"

Watch : Khloe's Baby Bombshell, Nick Still Wants Mariah & Heidi's Big Demand

Shades of lipstick or just plain shade?

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on July 17 to share a few messages on relationships and regret.

Her first post read, "Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can't see red flags." And Kim's cryptic shares did not stop there. The 41-year-old then followed it up with a quote by Dr. Seuss.

"Life's too short to wake up with regrets," the July 17 post read. "So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it'd be easy, they just promised it would be worth it."

While Kim didn't elaborate beyond the vague Instagram Stories, the timing is certainly curious. The Kardashians star posted them just a few days after multiple sources confirmed to E! News that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson—who share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson—are expecting their second child together via surrogate.