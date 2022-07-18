Chrissy Teigen Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Resumes IVF Journey After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen is feeling clearer than ever.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on July 18 to celebrate being one-year alcohol-free. Sharing a screenshot of an app showing her achieving a sober streak of 365 days, she captioned the post, "lol finally."

Chrissy—who told Cosmopolitan in 2017 that she'd been "point blank, just drinking too much"—has been candidly documenting her sobriety journey on social media since and has been open about her ups and downs.

In December 2020, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, informed her Instagram followers that she was four weeks sober, saying she was "done with making an ass of myself in front of people." Six month later, Chrissy admitted she had "a few wine hiccups in the road," but had recommitted herself to not drinking.

"I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way," she explained on Instagram in September 2021, revealing she had hit a 50-day sober streak. "I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly."