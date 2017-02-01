Chrissy Teigen will showcase her bikini body in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue again, this time as a mother.

A photo and video from her photo shoot for the 2017 edition were posted online Wednesday, nine and a half months after she gave birth to her and husband John Legend's first child, daughter Luna. Teigen poses on a beach in a skimpy, multi-colored bikini.

"It's been awhile since I've done anything swimsuit," the model and Lip Sync Battle star posing says in the video, which shows her modeling several more revealing swimsuits. "I haven't shot since baby. But of course, you know that [editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."