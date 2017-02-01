Chrissy Teigen will showcase her bikini body in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue again, this time as a mother.
A photo and video from her photo shoot for the 2017 edition were posted online Wednesday, nine and a half months after she gave birth to her and husband John Legend's first child, daughter Luna. Teigen poses on a beach in a skimpy, multi-colored bikini.
"It's been awhile since I've done anything swimsuit," the model and Lip Sync Battle star posing says in the video, which shows her modeling several more revealing swimsuits. "I haven't shot since baby. But of course, you know that [editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
The photo shoot is featured in the Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 special that that will air exclusively on DirecTV Now, beginning in mid-February.
Teigen has appeared in every one of the annual issues since 2010. During last year's shoot, she was in the process of trying to become pregnant.
The model tried to have a baby for several years until she and Legend conceived Luna via IVF. In between takes for Teigen's photo shoot for the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, which took place in Zanzibar, she gave herself hormone injections to boost the quality and quantity of her eggs during the physically and emotionally grueling process.
"I had a little medical kit," Teigen told People. "It was hard because you bloat from it, and you bruise—if I hit the wrong area. That's the kind of things we had to cover with makeup."
Teigen plans to undergo IVF again, using a frozen embryo from a previous cycle, to give Luna a sibling.