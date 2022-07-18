Justin Hartley Proves He Found the Treasure When Praising "Brilliant" Wife Sofia Pernas

Watch : Justin Hartley Marries Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley can't stop and won't stop cheering on his wife.

As Sofia Pernas celebrates the season two premiere of Blood and Treasures, the actress is receiving rave reviews from one special family member.

"She's unbelievable," Hartley exclusively told E! News at the Justin Turner Foundation's charity bingo fundraiser. "I'm in a position right now where I'm sleeping with a woman who's so talented behind the camera and then also her physical ability that she's a stunt woman. She's brilliant."

"She speaks five languages. She's lovely. She's so worldly. So knowledgeable," Hartley continued of his wife. "Just when you think you're doing well in life and then you meet someone like that, I'm like, I need to step up here."

Despite his connection to one of the top actors on the show, Hartley said he wasn't able to watch the new episodes in advance. Fortunately, he had some plans to celebrate the season.