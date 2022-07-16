Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Activewear Deals: Nike, Alo, Adidas, Spanx, APL, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We shop at Nordstrom all year long. However, this is a very special time of year for loyal Nordstrom shoppers. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally, which means we can get some major savings on the brands we know and love. If you're looking for high-quality activewear at a reasonable price point, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some must-have items with some guilt-free spending. A new outfit is a great fitness motivation, right?

There are so many can't-miss deals on activewear from Alo, Zella, Nike, Adidas, Sweaty Betty, APL, and more. See what we're shopping from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.