Find Out Which Love Island Couples Are Still Together

Does the love on Love Island truly last? Yes and no.

Since the show's U.K. debut in 2015, hundreds of hot singles have found romance across the franchise's many seasons. But for as many successful relationships that have been formed on the show, just as many didn't make it off of the island.

As 10 new singles prepare to enter the villa on the new season of Peacock's Love Island USA, fans will have to tune in to see which couples find true love and which will leave the island the same as they arrived: solo.

Premiering July 19, first-time host Sarah Hyland previously teased that this season will feature "unexpected surprises and unpredictable twists that we've never seen," telling E! News, "We are pushing the boundaries this time around."

Ahead of this summer's hottest (and sexiest) series premiere, we're doing a relationship status check on which Love Island couples have withstood the test of time and which fell short, from fan-favorites and season winners to duos who reconnected post-filming.