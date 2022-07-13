Exclusive

Love Island USA Cast Reveals Turn-Ons, Sex, Celebrity Hookups and More

Get to know the 10 stars of Peacock's Love Island USA better with these exclusive interviews where they dish on everything from their dating history to what they're looking for in the villa.

By Brett Malec Jul 13, 2022 4:01 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesLove Island USAPeacockNBCU
Watch: Love Island EXCLUSIVE: Love Comes to the States!

It's time to get intimate with your new Islanders.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first interviews with the cast of Peacock's Love Island USA. The preview features all 10 stars—five bombshell ladies and five hunky men—getting real and raw about their dating history, what they're looking for in the villa and so much more.

Andy Voyen, 23, admits, "I am super confident coming into Love Island that I'm going to find my person. But I normally am the heartbreaker and I don't want to break anymore hearts."

Zeta Morrison, 29, claims she doesn't have a type, and even reveals a past celebrity hookup. "I've dated so many different kinds of men," she says. "I've literally dated a famous person. That was great...and then it wasn't."

Speedo-loving Felipe Gomes, 32, is looking for more than just hookups this season. "I am a model from Brazil. I did work with many hot girls but on the set you have to be professional," he says. "I'm excited to go to the villa and meet girls and even fall in love."

photos
Love Island Relationship Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Meanwhile, Isaiah Campbell, 32, wants to dispel any impression he's a "douche bag" while Sereniti Springs, 28, insists she's not as "intimidating" as she might look.

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Took Jessica Simpson’s Daughter to Olivia Rodrigo Concert

2

Andy Cohen Clarifies Response to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Plea

3
Exclusive

Love Island USA Cast Reveals Turn-Ons, Sex & Celebrity Hookups

Deborah Chubb, 26, admits she's entering the villa after quite the dry spell. "I've been single for so long that if I don't find love here I'm becoming a nun," she jokes. As for turn-ons, Deb adds, "A perfect man is tall, tan, muscular. I'm kind of into mullets right now."

Check out the video above to get better acquainted with the cast, plus see their official cast photo below. Then keep scrolling through the gallery for even more fun facts about the new Islanders.

Love Island USA premieres Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock

Peacock
Meet the Cast

Peacock's Love Island USA premieres July 19! Meet the five bombshell ladies and five hunky men below.

Peacock
Andy Voyen

Age: 23
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Location now: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Job: Realtor
Fun Facts:

  • Anything on a lake, he can dominate. He loves fishing, skiing, tubing, etc.
  • His eyes go right to the blondes. But he says he'll probably end up with a brunette.
  • Confident, independent, and trustworthy women only.
  • He's a very good poker and cornhole player.
  • Margot Robbie is his celebrity crush
Peacock
Felipe Gomes

Age: 32
Hometown: São Paulo
Location now: Dubai
Job: International Model
Fun Facts:

  • Has spent the last 7 years traveling around the world and has lived in more than 10 countries.
  • Felipe loves living life in a Speedo.
  • Comes from a HUGE family and has 12 uncles solely on his father's side.
  • Knows he's a great lover and has been with over 200 ladies.
  • Thinks speaking Portuguese is sexy and an easy way to turn a woman on.
Peacock
Jesse Bray

Age: 27
Hometown: Springfield, Ohio
Location now: Houston, Texas
Job: Courier
Fun Facts:

  • He's obsessed with milk, preferably good ole fashion Vitamin D. He drinks 3-4 gallons per week.
  • His spirit animal is a bear. He'd love to give a bear a big bear hug.
  • If he could meet anyone in the history of Earth it would be Socrates. He says it would be a day filled with laughter.
  • Celebrity crush is Karrueche Tran.
  • Can put both legs behind his head.
Peacock
Isaiah Campbell

Age: 21
Hometown: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Location now: Delray, Florida
Job: Waiter
Fun Facts:

  • His back is his best feature. "Check the instagram comments on my pics."
  • He loves to cook.
  • He's looking for a family-oriented girl, alpha female, "Kylie Jenner/Travis Scott" type of relationship. "Both alphas with their own shit going on."
  • One of his secret passions is cleaning.
Peacock
Timmy Pandolfi

Age: 29
Hometown: NYC
Location now: Los Angeles
Job: Personal Trainer and Real Estate Agent
Fun Facts:

  • He can low-key play the guitar. He learned growing up in the church.
  • He's terrified of snakes. Really, really bad.
  • He likes to eat the back of shrimp tails. He eats the whole thing. It's his favorite food.
  • Kindness is the number one end of all characteristics he looks for in a woman. Like his mother. Inviting and calm.
Peacock
Deborah Chubb

Age: 26
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Location now: Redondo Beach, CA
Job: Personal Assistant
Fun Facts:

  • Usually the more red flags the better for her and the harder she falls, but she's ready to change her ways. She wants to find someone this summer who appreciates her.
  • Justin Bieber once flirted with her on an elevator.
  • Has many nicknames including Chubb Rub!
  • Single for five years and is more than ready to get back in the game!
  • Is a self-proclaimed Good Luck Chuck! The last four men she dated all ended up in marriages after her.
Peacock
Zeta Morrison

Age: 29
Hometown: Surrey, England
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Babysitter/Model
Fun Facts:

  • Usually only goes for personality, but this time around wants to go for someone she is sexually attracted to.
  • Celebrity crush is fellow English heart throb Idris Elba.
  • Can speak "GA", which is a Ghanaian dialect.
  • Weirdly talks out loud to herself on the regular and is very self aware about it.
  • Loves to write and is currently working on an autobiography.
Peacock
Courtney Boerner

Age: 24
Hometown: Winter Park, FL
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Stylist
Fun Facts:

  • Celeb crushes: Keanu Reeves, Michael B. Jordan, Will Smith and James Franco.
  • Hates bad breath more than anything...keep it minty people!
  • Has had 19 plastic surgeries.
  • Could not live without her jewelry...or her vibrator!
  • Loves a great personality and has dated both men and women.
Peacock
Sydney Paight

Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, TX
Location now: Los Angeles, CA
Job: Operations Manager for a Tech Startup
Fun Facts:

  • Her celebrity crush is Harry Jowsey.
  • Paris Hilton is her biggest idol.
  • Thinks her best features are her smile and her perky boobs #blessed.
  • Her dream job is to be a trophy wife with NO job!
  • Got six stitches on her chin after falling and busting her face while she was drunk.
Peacock
Sereniti Springs

Age: 28
Hometown: Clovis, CA
Location now: New Orleans, LA
Job: Bartender
Fun Facts:

  • Nice teeth are SO important to her...would even consider it a fetish and is a sucker for a nice smile. Doesn't care if they have veneers. "Steve Harvey come bite me!!"
  • Alex Landi is her "celebrity daddy crush."
  • Cries as a hobby and knows there won't be a drought this summer when it comes to the tears.
  • Her alter ego is the "Hype Fairy" or "Destiny."
  • Is a cowgirl at heart and wants to find a guy who can blow her boots off!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Took Jessica Simpson’s Daughter to Olivia Rodrigo Concert

2

Andy Cohen Clarifies Response to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Plea

3
Exclusive

Love Island USA Cast Reveals Turn-Ons, Sex & Celebrity Hookups

4

Clayton Echard, Susie Evans React to The Bachelorette Premiere

5

The Orphan: First Kill Trailer Explores Esther's Origin Story

Latest News

Exclusive

Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Is Ready to Be Surprised in Season 3

Andy Cohen Clarifies Response to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Plea

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Announce the Sex of Baby No. 2

Quavo Reflects on Leaked Elevator Footage Involving His Ex Saweetie

Exclusive

Love Island USA Cast Reveals Turn-Ons, Sex & Celebrity Hookups

Prime Day Deal: Automatic Wine Opener With 24,900+ 5-Star Reviews

Exclusive

Drama Is Brewing in This Forever Summer: Hamptons Sneak Peek