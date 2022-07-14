Meet the Cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3

Watch : Jill Zarin Says Vicki Gunvalson's "Woo-Hoo" is Back on Track!

Get ready for another girls trip.

That's right, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 has cast its leading ladies, E! News has learned. Joining in on the vacation fun for the next installment will be The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard Bassett, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay, The Real Housewives of New York's Leah McSweeney, The Real Housewives of Miami's Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams.

As for where these ladies are jetting off to? Peacock confirmed that the season three locale will be abroad. "Following a wildly successful first two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," the description teased, "Peacock has greenlit a third iteration with a brand-new group of Housewives fan-favorites. This season, cross-franchise icons will come together as they jet off to exotic Thailand."