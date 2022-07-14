Meet the Cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3

Find out which Real Housewives are packing their bags for Ultimate Girls Trip, as E! News has learned the season three cast.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 14, 2022 11:55 PMTags
TVReal HousewivesCelebritiesPorsha WilliamsPeacockNBCUGizelle BryantThe Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Watch: Jill Zarin Says Vicki Gunvalson's "Woo-Hoo" is Back on Track!

Get ready for another girls trip.

That's right, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 has cast its leading ladies, E! News has learned. Joining in on the vacation fun for the next installment will be The Real Housewives of Potomac's Candiace Dillard BassettThe Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, The Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay, The Real Housewives of New York's Leah McSweeney, The Real Housewives of Miami's Marysol Patton, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams.

As for where these ladies are jetting off to? Peacock confirmed that the season three locale will be abroad. "Following a wildly successful first two seasons of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip," the description teased, "Peacock has greenlit a third iteration with a brand-new group of Housewives fan-favorites. This season, cross-franchise icons will come together as they jet off to exotic Thailand."

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

We wonder how RHUGT season two stars Dorinda Medley, Taylor Armstrong, Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks and Jill Zarin feel about this news? While we adore Medley's Blue Stone Manor, a.k.a. the location for season two, it's no Thailand.

(Though, for the record, Parks loved staying at Medley's home in the Berkshires, telling E! News, "I loved the fish room, it was perfect.")

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Variety

The inaugural season of RHUGT, which starred Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Kyle Richards, filmed in Turks and Caicos.

Trending Stories

1

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

2
Breaking

Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Trump Dead at 73

3

Ivana Trump Dead at 73: Ivanka Trump Mourns Mom In New Post

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

There is currently no premiere date for season three of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

2
Breaking

Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Ivana Trump Dead at 73

3

Ivana Trump Dead at 73: Ivanka Trump Mourns Mom In New Post

4

Chace Crawford Says Leaving Behind Gossip Girl Was “Jarring"

5

Jon Bernthal Is Out For Revenge in Trailer for American Gigolo

Latest News

Anthropologie Extra 40% Off Summer Clearance Sale: Prices Start at $2

Meet the Cast of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3

Ivana Trump Dead at 73: Ivanka Trump Mourns Mom In New Post

Jon Bernthal Is Out For Revenge in Trailer for American Gigolo

Halsey’s Birthday Tribute to Son Ender Proves They’re Not Bad at Love

Stars Prove Barbiecore Style Is Timeless: Try 50 Pieces Under $50

Exclusive

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Ideal Superpower Will Make You LOL