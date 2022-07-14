How the Iron Throne Will Look Different in Game of Thrones Prequel Series

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

The Iron Throne continues to loom large over Westeros.

And in the Game of Thrones series House of the Dragon, it's even bigger than the one featured in the fan favorite HBO series. Images from the upcoming prequel show the throne in all its glory, with an abundance of swords and metal cascading down the stairs.

"It was real fun to build that," showrunner Miguel Sapochnik told Entertainment Weekly. "I've got to say, it's one of the most satisfying processes because there was no limit placed on how we did it. Rather, we designed it and then kind of worked backward."

It's a more accurate depiction of the throne George R.R. Martin envisioned, but posed a challenge for the filmmakers as it's not your typical chair. In the story, the metal object is forged from swords of Aegon Targaryen's defeated enemies and towers over everyone in the room at almost 15 feet. But this simply wasn't feasible.