Watch Harry Styles Cozy Up in Bed in Dreamy “Late Night Talking” Music Video

Harry Styles has made his bed and he's going to travel the world in it!
The former One Direction member released the music video for "Late Night Talking," the latest single from his third album Harry's House, on July 13. The dreamy clip sees the 28-year-old embark on an unforgettable adventure throughout London on a very unique mode of transportation: a magical, teleporting bed.
It all kicks off when a polka dot pajama-clad Harry wakes up alone in his bedroom. As he burrows deeper into his sheets, the singer is sucked headfirst into a brand new, extra cozy dimension and winds up crashing a sensual slumber party across a massive, red bed.
And the night changes don't stop there. Harry pops up at a fashion exhibition, eats some spaghetti and meatballs with a woman on a twin bed in a train car and then finds himself taking in a bit of theater from his very own box…spring mattress.
The singer, who will star in the upcoming film My Policeman, also goes for a quick jaunt through London's St. James' Park on a fully motorized bed too.
Things take an even wilder turn, however, when Harry ends up at a quaint book club in an idyllic valley.
As a storm begins to brew above them, a rain-soaked Harry is dragged into the skies and can be seen singing along to the love song while hurdling back toward Earth on a white bed. Is it all a bad dream? We'll just have to wait and see.
"Late Night Talking" was one of the first songs that Harry unveiled from his latest album during his set at Coachella in April 2022, alongside acoustic ballad "Boyfriends."
Since then, he's released two other music videos from the album since its May 20 release date: the artistic "As It Was" and, with a little help from pal James Corden, the lighthearted "Daylight."