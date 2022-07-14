Physical Sneak Peek: Rose Byrne Teaches Aerobics in the Living Room

Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders.
It's always good to have a workout partner.
As Sheila's (Rose Byrne) aerobics addiction goes into overdrive, husband Danny (Rory Scovel) questions why she's voraciously exercising in the living room, in this exclusive clip from the July 15 episode of Apple TV+'s Physical.
"Are you OK?" he asks her. "Should you be doing this? You're still recovering."
Sheila is in the process of attempting to recover from an eating disorder, which has led to her working out excessively.
"How do you not get it?" Sheila retorts. "This gets me healthy. You always think you know, but you never see this saved me. Not you, not college, not sex, not another f--king baby. This! So get with the program. Just get out of my f--king way."
Instead of getting out of the way, Danny decides to join her.
Sheila is initially skeptical, but a sly smile eventually breaks across her face and she begins to instruct him. With Danny still in jeans, the couple begin to do high-knees across the carpeted living room as Sheila counts out "5, 6, 7, 8."
The second season of Physical finds Sheila "having successfully launched her first fitness video only to encounter some new and bigger obstacles on her path," according to the streamer. "She is torn between loyalty to her husband and the values he represents, and a dangerous attraction to someone else."
That "someone else" is fitness instructor Vinnie Green, played by The White Lotus' Murray Bartlett.
While the subject matter of Physical isn't always easy, series creator Annie Weisman said that's exactly the point.
"I think there's a lot of misconceptions about eating disorders, that it's really about the behavior and when you fix the behavior, you fix the problem," Annie told E! News. "So what we get to see this season is that even though the behaviors have stopped, the core problem has not been addressed."
Earlier in the second season, Sheila's workout habits were brought upon by the death of her father, which is something she struggles with throughout the show.
"She's confronted by her past, as we often are when you go home, and there are these metaphorical ghosts," Annie explained. "So it was just a great opportunity to be truthful about some of the origins of her illness."
New episodes of Physical premiere Fridays on Apple TV+.