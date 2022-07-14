Tyra Banks' New Dancing With the Stars Co-Host Revealed Ahead of Season 31

Watch : "DWTS" Host Tyra Banks Reflects on Her Debut

Tyra Banks is ready to hit the dance floor with a new partner.

The supermodel-turned-TV personality will be joined by a co-host for Dancing With the Stars season 31, E! News has learned. So, who exactly will be Tyra's new co-host when Dancing With the Stars debuts on Disney+ later this year? DWTS season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro, that's who.

In a statement, Alfonso confirmed that he was "ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," adding, "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."

This isn't the only happy DWTS news E! News can share, as it was revealed that Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return to the ballroom floor as judges.

Banks served as host and executive producer for the last two seasons of the dancing competition, stepping into the role previously filled (at different times) by Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews, Brooke Burke, Samantha Harris and Lisa Canning.