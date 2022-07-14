Tyra Banks' New Dancing With the Stars Co-Host Revealed Ahead of Season 31

Tyra Banks is set to host Dancing With the Stars season 31 alongside a new co-host. Read the statements below.

By Alyssa Ray Jul 14, 2022 12:15 PMTags
TVReality TVDancing With The StarsTyra BanksDisneyCelebrities
Watch: "DWTS" Host Tyra Banks Reflects on Her Debut

Tyra Banks is ready to hit the dance floor with a new partner.

The supermodel-turned-TV personality will be joined by a co-host for Dancing With the Stars season 31, E! News has learned. So, who exactly will be Tyra's new co-host when Dancing With the Stars debuts on Disney+ later this year? DWTS season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro, that's who.

In a statement, Alfonso confirmed that he was "ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," adding, "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."

This isn't the only happy DWTS news E! News can share, as it was revealed that Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return to the ballroom floor as judges.

Banks served as host and executive producer for the last two seasons of the dancing competition, stepping into the role previously filled (at different times) by Tom Bergeron, Erin AndrewsBrooke BurkeSamantha Harris and Lisa Canning.

photos
Tyra Banks Through the Years

Tyra's tenure on Dancing With the Stars wasn't always a seamless one, as she faced criticism during her very first season as host. On Sept. 22, 2020, Tyra responded to the critics with a message on TikTok, saying, "Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing With the Stars and yeah, it wasn't perfect. Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up. I said the wrong words, but I kept going."

Getty Images

The OG Top Model powered through the criticism and continued hosting for another season. And it's clear that Tyra is grateful to have Alfonso in her corner as DWTS moves from ABC to Disney's streaming platform.

"I've known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him," Tyra raved in a statement. "Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!"

There is currently no premiere date for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars.

Trending Stories

1

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

2

Chace Crawford Says Leaving Behind Gossip Girl Was “Jarring"

3
Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Kept Baby No. 2 a Secret

4

Where Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Stand as They’re Expecting

5

Noah Schnapp Reveals Where He and Doja Cat Stand After DMs Drama

Latest News

Former Studio 54 Owner Mark Fleischman Dead at 82 By Assisted Suicide

Noah Schnapp Reveals Where He and Doja Cat Stand After DMs Drama

Tyra Banks Will Have a Co-Host on Dancing With the Stars

Inside the Quest to Uncover the Truth About Victoria's Secret

Exclusive

Why Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Kept Baby No. 2 a Secret

Can't-Miss Deals to Shop on Day 1 of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Funny Girl Producers Speak Out About Beanie Feldstein's Exit