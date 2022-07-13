Chloe Cherry Shares the Euphoria Scene She Wanted in Season 2

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

We're going to need an extended cut of Euphoria season two, stat!

Chloe Cherry, the face of Urban Decay's Vice Lip Bond, told E! News that she, Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow filmed a truly heartbreaking scene in which her character Faye realized that Fez was dating Lexi. This devastated Faye as she was interested in Fez too.

"It was one of the best days of my life, too," Chloe said. "It was so great because Sam [Levinson] was like, 'Hey, do you think maybe you can cry for me?' And I was like, 'Sure!'"

But this was one of Chloe's first TV roles, so she didn't think she could pull it off. "I really surprised myself that day when I was able to just cry," she remembered. "So that's why I was like I really want this to be on the show."

But Chloe isn't too disappointed by the scene getting cut. She's just glad to be a part of an Emmy-nominated cast. "I've been extremely, extremely surprised at how [Faye] was positively received," she shared. "I wasn't really sure if people would even notice my character honestly because there's Maddy and Cassie, like those characters are so big and like everybody's so obsessed with them."