Chloe Cherry Shares the Euphoria Scene She Wanted in Season 2

Euphoria's Chloe Cherry, who is the face of Urban Decay's Vice Lip Bond, shared the scene that she wishes HBO included in season two.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 13, 2022
We're going to need an extended cut of Euphoria season two, stat!

Chloe Cherry, the face of Urban Decay's Vice Lip Bond, told E! News that she, Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow filmed a truly heartbreaking scene in which her character Faye realized that Fez was dating Lexi. This devastated Faye as she was interested in Fez too.

"It was one of the best days of my life, too," Chloe said. "It was so great because Sam [Levinson] was like, 'Hey, do you think maybe you can cry for me?' And I was like, 'Sure!'"

But this was one of Chloe's first TV roles, so she didn't think she could pull it off. "I really surprised myself that day when I was able to just cry," she remembered. "So that's why I was like I really want this to be on the show."

But Chloe isn't too disappointed by the scene getting cut. She's just glad to be a part of an Emmy-nominated cast. "I've been extremely, extremely surprised at how [Faye] was positively received," she shared. "I wasn't really sure if people would even notice my character honestly because there's Maddy and Cassie, like those characters are so big and like everybody's so obsessed with them."

Euphoria Season 2: Cast Statements on Controversial Moments

Chloe's role in the series has even led to modeling jobs, with the actress walking in fashion shows for LaQuan Smith and GCDS. And she's not done acting, she hopes to continue playing Faye and potentially work with even more directors.

"I think that I make a really great character actor," she shared. "I'm good at doing a character study and I would love to portray more funny, interesting people." She added that she specifically hopes to work with The Florida Project director Sean Baker and Spring BreakersHarmony Korine.

Most recently, she joined forces with Urban Decay for their Vice Lip Bond campaign, which is filled with dreamy images of Chloe in all sorts of weather, proving that the lip stain is the real deal. Chloe's personal favorite is Text 'Em, the ultimate glossy nude color. "I really like it," she said of the shade. "It's just a nice glossy nude pink. It's perfect and looks really simple."

For those wanting to replicate Chloe's everyday look, she recommended wearing concealer, a smidge of blush, a nude lipstick and a lot of mascara, "like a ton of it."

Euphoria is streaming now on HBO Max.

