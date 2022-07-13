How Snoop Dogg Inspired Martha Stewart to Start Her Own Marijuana Farm

Watch : Snoop Dogg Calls for a Jennifer Lopez & Sean "Diddy" Comb Reunion

Martha Stewart may turn her and Snoop Dogg's favorite pastime into her latest business venture.

Snoop revealed that Martha was inspired by his personal marijuana stockpile to start her own...only on a much larger scale.

"She got into my stash and started growing," the 50-year-old exclusively shared on the July 13 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "She got big ass plantations, acres of acres of land."

And if you ask him, her weed isn't whack. As he recalled telling her, "I said, 'Well, s--t Martha, you may need to open up a growery.'"

While Martha seemingly has her latest project lined up, Snoop has been busy starring in commercials for Corona Extra alongside stars like Andy Samberg and Bad Bunny. As for which celeb the rapper would love to feature in his latest ad? He has a few in mind.

"Michael Jordan," he told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester before joking, "We may have to go to his house and shoot it."