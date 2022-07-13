Sarah Hyland Enjoys Fun-Filled Bachelorette Party With Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

Watch : Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland is one step closer to marrying Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams!

The Modern Family actress recently set sail in Punta Mita, Mexico, to celebrate her bachelorette party with her nearest and dearest. An eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that Sarah enjoyed a fun-filled weekend with her bridal party, including bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens and gal pals Kim Daugherty, actress Davida Williams and actress Ashley Newbrough.

In photos obtained by E!, Sarah and Vanessa were spotted soaking up the sun on July 10.

The bride-to-be dressed in theme, wearing a white one-piece bathing suit with the word "Bride" emblazoned on the front. Sarah completed her look with a matching sunhat, a rhinestone cover-up skirt and pink heart-shaped sunglasses. Vanessa also followed suit, sporting a black-and-white "bridesmaid" bathing suit. Her bold red lip and chunky gold-chain necklace made it look oh-so-chic!

Sarah's bachelorette party proved memorable, as the source reveals the group let loose and participated in a lot of activities.