Sarah Hyland Enjoys Fun-Filled Bachelorette Party With Bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens

Sarah Hyland recently soaked up the sun in Punta Mita, Mexico, where she celebrated her bachelorette party with bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens. The two even wore bridal-themed bathing suits.

Watch: Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland is one step closer to marrying Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams!

The Modern Family actress recently set sail in Punta Mita, Mexico, to celebrate her bachelorette party with her nearest and dearest. An eyewitness exclusively tells E! News that Sarah enjoyed a fun-filled weekend with her bridal party, including bridesmaid Vanessa Hudgens and gal pals Kim Daugherty, actress Davida Williams and actress Ashley Newbrough.

In photos obtained by E!, Sarah and Vanessa were spotted soaking up the sun on July 10.

The bride-to-be dressed in theme, wearing a white one-piece bathing suit with the word "Bride" emblazoned on the front. Sarah completed her look with a matching sunhat, a rhinestone cover-up skirt and pink heart-shaped sunglasses. Vanessa also followed suit, sporting a black-and-white "bridesmaid" bathing suit. Her bold red lip and chunky gold-chain necklace made it look oh-so-chic!

Sarah's bachelorette party proved memorable, as the source reveals the group let loose and participated in a lot of activities.

Inside Sarah Hyland's Bridal Shower Before Wells Adams Wedding

During their tropical getaway, Sarah and her pals "took beach walks together and went stand-up paddleboarding," per the insider, adding that on the Diva yacht they boarded, "They toasted with champagne and danced to music."

Considering the bridal party had cute fashion moments and a breathtaking ocean background, the source says they made sure to take pictures, "and ended their time hanging out by the pool."

All in all, the source shares that the bachelorette was one to remember, adding, "It was a great weekend celebrating Sarah and she had a blast with her friends."

It's clear Sarah and Wells' wedding plans are in full force. In early June, Sarah enjoyed a bridal shower with her loved ones and showcased the custom enamel clutch she received, which featured "Mrs. Adams" embossed in gold lettering.

"Words cannot express how much love and joy I felt this day," she wrote in a June 15 Instagram post. "I am so grateful for these goddesses."

Sarah and Wells, who made their romance public in fall 2017, announced their engagement in 2019. While the couple had hoped to tie the knot sooner, the coronavirus pandemic halted their wedding plans.

However, Wells shared an exciting update with E! last month, revealing that they're hopeful they'll get to exchange vows this summer.

"We've been full force into planning for three years, so everything's done," he said at Disney's upfront presentation. "We just need to actually have it."

