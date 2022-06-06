Sarah Hyland Celebrates Bridal Shower Before Wells Adams Wedding

Watch : Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland

Here finally comes the bride.

Nearly three years after getting engaged to Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland celebrated her upcoming wedding with a fun-filled bridal shower.

"Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday,' she wrote on her Instagram Stories on June 5, along with a photo of a custom enamel box clutch with "Mrs. Adams" written in gold lettering on the side. "Hosted by the most amazing maid of honor."

Calling the event the "bridal shower of my dreams," the 31-year-old posted several other pics and videos surrounded by family and friends, including Vanessa Hudgens, singer GG Magree, Grey's Anatomy star Kimberly Daugherty, model Natalie Joy, actress Ashley Newbrough, Justin Mikita, who is married to Sarah's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah's M.O.H. Ciara Robinson.

For the big day, Sarah wore a white body-hugging midi-dress styled with high-heel sandals with sweet bow-details.

As seen in one clip, Wells, 38, surprised his bride-to-be by showing up with flowers. The couple then took part in a round of The Newlywed Game.