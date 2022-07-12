Mandy Moore Reacts to This Is Us Emmy Snubs

Mandy Moore got candid about This Is Us' swan song being snubbed at the 2022 Emmys.
Fans of the show were disappointed to see that the NBC drama—which recently wrapped up its six-season run with an emotional high—was overlooked by Emmy voters when nominations were announced on July 12. Almost completely skipping over the show and its cast members, This Is Us walked away with only one nod for "The Forever Now," an original song written by the Mandy's husband Taylor Goldsmith and composer Siddhartha Khosla.
After Mandy congratulated the musicians on their nod ("unendingly proud"), she penned a lengthy note on her Instagram Story reflecting on the cast's let down.
"Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its's [sic] finest hour? Sure," she wrote on July 12. "And Dan Fogelman's brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin's impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah…."
Mandy continued, "But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That's an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever."
The Tangled star wasn't the only This Is Us family member who acknowledged the lack of Emmys love. The show's creator Dan Fogelman also took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
"The Emmy noms didn't break for #ThisIsUs today - if you're happy when they go your way, you've got to take it on the chin when they don't," he wrote. "That entire group wins a 'Danny' in my book. And so proud that my college roomie @SiddKhoslaMusic will be repping us with Taylor!"
Although This Is Us wasn't nominated in any acting categories this year, Ron Cephas Jones, Sterling K. Brown and Gerald McRaney have previously won Emmys in the categories for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Including those four wins, the drama series has racked up over 30 Emmy nominations over the course of its run—and that's surely something to be proud of.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)