Why Emmy-Nominated Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi Might Miss the 2022 Award Ceremony

Nineteen seasons later and Padma Lakshmi is still on fire.
The Top Chef host snagged her third Emmy nomination on July 12 in the category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.
During an exclusive interview with E! News, Lakshmi gushed over the honor and revealed she will probably have to attend the 2022 award ceremony on Sept. 12 virtually. (But don't worry, she has a very good reason for potentially not being able to make it in person.)
"It feels really great," Lakshmi said. "We work so hard on this show and we are just over the moon that people still love it so much like we do. It feels gratifying. I'm just about to go and film another season so this definitely puts a bounce in our step...I'm really excited, I'm really happy, I hope we win."
Lakshmi continued, "I don't even know if we'll be able to go [to the Emmys] because will be in production [abroad]."
Regardless, the Bravo star said "nothing would make me happier" than to attend the ceremony virtually while filming Top Chef season 20 overseas.
"I'll be wearing lots of jewels and a tank top," she joked of her potential awards attire. "We probably could make the ceremony like we have in the past so many times if we were staying in America. To be honest I'm just talking, I literally found this out an hour ago so I don't even know what Bravo has planned. But I think being international and going all the way to L.A. is a little difficult because we do have a really big crew and it's very expensive to just have people waiting around while we go and walk red carpets."
Lakshmi admitted she never thought "this little food show" would still be getting Emmy nominations nearly two decades after it launched.
"I thought it would last literally maybe three, four seasons, but I'm certainly very humbled that it's lasted this long," she shared. "Everyone on Top Chef is like a second family to me. We've all grown up together. My daughter has grown up on set, we've all been through a lot together and so to share in such a recognition from the Television Academy is a really big deal for us. I'm just so pleased and so thankful that the Academy and all its members still are enjoying Top Chef and find that it is best in class enough to nominate us."
As for the upcoming 20th season, which will be the show's first filmed entirely in a city outside the U.S., Lakshmi teased, "I personally am really excited. I think it'll make the show bigger and better and I think it'll give us new terrain. One of the reasons I believe the Top Chef is always fresh and evergreen and really upping itself is because we move locations and so those locations inform the challenges and also really play into the episodes of the season. So I'm glad that we're going international.
But that doesn't mean the show is done with U.S. locations. "There's still tons of places that I wanna go to in the States, don't get me wrong," Lakshmi said, "like Atlanta, Memphis, different places that I feel we could still go in America. But I think it's time to go international."
