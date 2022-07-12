Riley Keough Pays Tribute to Late Brother Benjamin Two Years After His Death

Riley Keough has paid homage to her late brother, Benjamin Keough, on the second anniversary of his passing.

"Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you," Riley wrote in a July 12 Instagram post. "It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben."

Benjamin, who is the son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough—and the grandson of Elvis Presleydied by suicide on July 12, 2020, at age 27.

Since the loss of her little brother, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress has paid tribute to Benjamin in a number of ways. On July 28, 2020, Riley posted that she got a tattoo of his name on her collarbone that read, "Benjamin Storm." And in March 2021, Riley shared that she completed training to become a certified death doula.

In a March 21 Instagram post, Riley explained that she feels "it's so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing." 

"We prepare ourselves so rigorously for the entrance and have no preparation for our exit," she added. "So I'm so grateful for this community and to be able to contribute what I can."

