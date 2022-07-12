Why Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel Spared Their Families Fantasy Suites Details

Watch : The Bachelorette EXCLUSIVE Peek With Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia

Some moments are best kept between two people.

While Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's journeys to find love is just getting started on season 19 of The Bachelorette, the pair are already talking Fantasy Suites. And the Bachelorettes exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that they spared their families the more intimate details.

"We just don't talk about it," Gabby admitted on July 12, with Rachel adding, "I feel like they're almost desensitized at this point from last season kind of going awry. I mean, it's private and something you don't really talk. But, I mean, last season, it went a little different."

Fantasy Suites are a big deal for The Bachelor franchise, as the show's leads get the chance to spend one-on-one time with their final contestants before picking who to pop the question to.

And they are certainly a big deal for Gabby and Rachel, as they each went to Fantasy Suites with Bachelor Clayton Echard on the show's recent season 26, only to get their hearts broken after he chose to win back his other final three contestant (and now-girlfriend) Susie Evans.