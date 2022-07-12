Why Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Are Disappointed By The Bachelorette Premiere

Watch : Jesse Palmer Says Bachelorette 2022 Will Break All the Rules

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans want bygones to be bygones.

Nearly six months have passed since Clayton's messy Bachelor finale, and the pair were just starting to feel a sense of normalcy. Then, ABC began promoting The Bachelorette. "It's crazy, I'm just getting so many intense messages as the new season is ramping up," Susie told Kaitlyn Bristowe on the Off the Vine podcast July 12. "I think people are coming to see what we're up to and it feels like now, even more than when the show first aired, I'm getting a lot of heat."

After all, Susie left The Bachelor when she found out that Clayton stayed in the Fantasy Suite with both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. He tried staying on to make things work with the two, but ultimately pursued Susie after realizing his true feelings.

Now, Rachel and Gabby are ready to move on and find love as co-Bachelorettes, but it seems the new contestants on The Bachelorette aren't as willing to forgive, with one contestant bringing a boys choir to sing, "Clayton sucks."