Kim Kardashian Cuddles Shirtless Pete Davidson in Their Cutest PDA Pics Yet

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Brother Rob Join Khloe's Tropical Birthday Getaway

Bible, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's latest pics might be their cutest yet.

Kim shared a sweet selfie with the Saturday Night Live alum in a July 11 Instagram post, along with other adorable PDA pics.

Captioned with a tongue-out, smiley face emoji, the reality star's post also features pics of the two chilling by the pool, a shirtless (and mustached) Pete leaning in for a kiss and Kim resting her feet on her man's tattooed chest.

Not to mention, Pete looks smitten in the pic of him admiring Kim in her all-black bikini.

Khloe Kardashian wasted no time poking fun at the couple's pics in the comments, calling out her older sister by writing, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?"

The new photos come the same day as the season two trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians. "I have a new boyfriend," Kim says in the trailer. "I'm just having a really good time." The two became official in November 2021, a few months after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021.