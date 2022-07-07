Cheer’s Jerry Harris Apologizes to Sex Abuse Victims for His "Selfish" Actions

Watch : Cheer Alum Jerry Harris Sentenced in Child Porn Case

Jerry Harris wants to give his survivors closure.

Back in February, the Cheer star pled guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

On July 6, when Harris was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, he spoke out in court to apologize to victims, saying that he hopes their "suffering" ends and that his words provide "needed closure."

"To my victims, I am sorry for all the trauma my abuse has caused you," he said, according a transcript his lawyers sent to E! News. "I am ashamed as I know that I took advantage of your youth and weakness. I was wrong and selfish. I caused you harm and I do not blame anyone. I regret my decisions and I am deeply sorry."

Harris stated that he hopes to "do better" and be a "better person" moving forward: "I do not deserve forgiveness, but I do pray that one day you might find it in your hearts."