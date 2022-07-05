Save $30 on the Free People Jumpsuit That's Trending on TikTok Before It Sells Out Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you want to keep up with the trends, but you loathe putting an outfit together, a one-piece ensemble is the best way to go. It really does not get any easier than just wearing one garment, right? And, if you can be trendy at the same time, that's even better. Plus if the style is just as comfortable as it is cute, that's the ultimate win-win-win situation. If that sounds like your ideal outfit, then you need to check out the Free People Movement Throw Onesie. If you're on TikTok, it has probably been all over the For You Page.

This trending style is getting praise from shoppers who love its aesthetic and comfort. One TikTok user shared, "Literally so COMFY. Y'all these new Free People jumpsuits have me buying EVERY color. See me wearing only this all summer." Another said, "This jumpsuit from Free People movement, I am obsessed. I love it." A third TikToker told shoppers, "This is your sign to go get one. It's so comfortable. It's so cute."

If you've already seen a ton of videos about this trending Free People jumpsuit, you know that this look is hard to find. The Free People website only has this style in red and mushroom, not the black, which seems to be the most popular colorway on social media. If you're looking for the jumpsuit in more colors and sizes, don't worry about hunting it down. I tracked it down for you from several websites, including a $30 discount.