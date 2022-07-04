Michelle and Barack Obama Share Rare Childhood Photos of Daughter Malia in Heartwarming Tributes

For daughter Malia Obama’s 24th birthday, parents Barack and Michelle Obama honored her with sweet messages and must-see throwback pictures.

Watch: Malia Obama Joins Donald Glover's Writing Team

Malia Obama's family is lifting her up as she enters a new chapter.

On July 4, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama not only rang in the holiday, but also their eldest daughter's 24th birthday, with the former first couple posting rare throwback photos in honor of the special occasion.

"Happy birthday, Malia—and Happy Fourth of July, everybody!" Michelle wrote on Instagram. "24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world."

In her post, Michelle praised Malia for the person she is. "I'm so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you've become," she added. "I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy."

And Michelle isn't the only one who shared a baby photo in honor of Malia's day. The 44th President of the United States took to Twitter with a tribute for his 24-year-old.

"Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you've become—you'll always be my baby," he wrote. "And I will always be here to lift you up."

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Over the Years

During an April 20 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Michelle—who shares Malia and Sasha Obama, 21, with Barack—marveled at just how much their daughters have grown.

"They have grown up right before our very eyes," she shared, "and they're doing well."

Reflecting on her goals when it came to raising Malia and Sasha, Michelle shared that she took after her own mother's philosophy: "I'm not raising babies; I'm raising real people to be out in the world."

"They wouldn't always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn how to make their beds," she noted. "They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people."

She added, "I think they are amazing young women because of that." 

To see how more celebrity families are spending the Fourth of July holiday, keep scrolling.

Emma Roberts

"Happy 4th," the Scream Queens actress wrote on Instagram.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain took to Twitter with a picture of herself giving two middle fingers to the camera. She wrote, "Happy 'Independence' Day from me and my reproductive rights."

Tom Brady

In a post shared to Twitter, Tom Brady offered his flamethrower skills for anyone who might need help lighting their grill. "I'm around if anyone needs me for their 4th of July barbecue," he wrote. "Fire it up."

Lynda Carter

The Wonder Woman actress rang in the holiday by sharing a throwback picture of herself in the iconic Wonder Woman role. She added, "Happy 4th of July!"

Dorinda Medley

"Happy 4th of July Weekend!" Dorinda Medley wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her posing by the pool. "Fun in the sun with Hannah [Lynch]."

Ramona Singer, Eric Javits & Di Mondo

"Happy July 4th our Independence Day," Ramona Singer wrote on Instagram  paired with a snap of her, Eric Javits and Di Mondo in festive looks.

Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram with a photo of herself making a splash at the beach.

Katy Perry

"'Baby you're a firework' is a 10," Katy Perry wrote in a July 4 tweet, "but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh."

Denise Richards

"Happy 4th," Denise Richards wrote on Instagram. In her post, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also promoted her OnlyFans account, adding, "Link in bio one day only."

Michelle Obama & Malia Obama

Christina Haack & Josh Hall

"Just enjoying the view," Christina Haack teased in a poolside post on Instagram. "Happy 4th of July weekend."

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

"HAPPY FOURTH WEEKEND!" the Olympian wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo.

