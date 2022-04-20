Michelle Obama Reveals That Daughters Sasha and Malia Both Have Boyfriends

Watch : Michelle Obama Lands Healthy Kids' Show "Waffles + Mochi"

The little girls we saw grow up in the White House are Becoming adults!

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 20, Michelle Obama took a moment to marvel at how fast her and husband Barack Obama's two daughters—Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20—have grown up and also shared that both are in relationships.

When recalling the first time she met Sasha and Malia, host Ellen DeGeneres shared it had been in September 2008—before President Obama had been elected—when they visited the show to see the Jonas Brothers perform.

"Now they're bringing grown men home," the former First Lady joked. "Before it was just a pop band. Now, they have boyfriends and real lives."

Though she didn't share any further details about her daughters' relationships, the Becoming author did give another update, saying, "They have grown up right before our very eyes and they're doing well."