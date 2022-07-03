Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge Kiss at Wimbledon While Sitting With His Ex Sienna Miller

Alexa Chung and Tom Sturridge are serving up some serious PDA.
The fashion designer, 38, and Sandman star, 36, were seen sharing a kiss while sitting courtside at Wimbledon on July 3. Sitting in front of them were Tom's ex Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Oli Green, who also enjoyed some smooches of their own.
In photos from the sporting event, the friendly exes, who share 9-year-old daughter Marlowe, can be seen taking selfies together with Oli and Alexa as they take in the match.
On her Instagram, Alexa shared a photo of herself smiling with the caption, "Wimbers." She also posted a few photos of her friends—not including Tom—on her Instagram Story.
While Alexa and Tom have not publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, this is the second time that the pair have been spotted together recently after they were seen at Glastonbury Festival last weekend.
Alexa was previously linked to musician Orson Fry, who she has since-deleted all photos of on her Instagram.
After stepping out together in 2015, Alexa also dated Alexander Skarsgård for multiple years before the couple went their separate ways in 2017.
Tom and Sienna dated for four years—three of which they were engaged—before they announced that they had broken up in 2015. In recent years, he has been spotted out multiple times with Stranger Things star Maya Hawke.
In a 2017 Harper's Bazaar interview, Sienna revealed that, despite their split, she and Tom very much "still love each other" and are committed to raising their daughter together.
"We don't live together, as has been reported recently, but we do half the time. Everybody will stay over or we'll all go on holiday and that's because we genuinely want to be around each other," she told the outlet. "It's great for our daughter that she has two parents who love each other and are friends. He's definitely my best friend in the entire world."