Joey King Pays Tribute to Fiancé Steven Piet With Sweet TikTok Video

Watch : Joey King Was Drunk When She Found Out "Bullet Train" News

Joey King has found her prince.

Four months after getting engaged to fiancé Steven Piet, the actress took to TikTok to pay tribute to her future husband with a heartwarming video montage.

"This is my fiancé, Steven," she wrote on July 1. "I love him with my whole heart, and i wanted to show him off a lil."

Highlighting some of the couple's cutest moments together, the video included clips of the two dancing in the car, snow tubing, cuddling with their dogs, laughing over coffee, cooking and more, set to the song "Become a Mountain" by Dan Deacon.

The Kissing Booth star added, "Just felt like making a video showing merely a fraction of how wonderful life is with you."

The post's comment section quickly filled up with TikTok users gushing over the pair's chemistry. "He matches your vibe perfectly, so happy you found your other half," one user wrote, while another remarked, "You can feel the happiness & love."