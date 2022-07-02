Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Arrested in New York

Watch : Taylor Swift Receives Doctorate & Speaks at NYU Graduation

A man has been arrested on stalking and trespassing charges after allegedly trying to gain access to Taylor Swift's apartment in New York City.

According to the NYPD, Joshua Christian was arrested at 7:20 p.m. on July 1. At the time of his arrest, the 35-year-old had allegedly entered two buildings in Swift's neighborhood over the course of a three-month period.

On March 26, Christian allegedly snuck into a residential building at 11:05 a.m. "through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully" for an undisclosed period of time, according to NYPD. When he was asked to leave by security, Christian then "fled the location on foot."

Less than three months later, Christian allegedly visited a different apartment address in the area and made "threats through the intercom" on June 12, per the NYPD.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, his comments were directed at Swift. A law enforcement source also told the outlet that Christian threatened violence if she did not date him. However, it is unclear if the singer was in the building at the time that the incident occurred.