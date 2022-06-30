Behind-the-Scenes Details From Garcelle Beauvais' Wild Birthday Party on RHOBH

Watch : RHOBH Star Kyle Richards and Loni Love Turn Up on Dance Floor

A lot went down at Garcelle Beauvais' 55th birthday party on the June 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

From former Housewife Denise Richards skipping out on the festivities to Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke's feud heating up to Kyle Richards breaking out the splits on the dance floor, E! News' Loni Love revealed there was one thing that attributed to the chaos (and fun): alcohol.

"It was no food, just plenty of drinks," Loni told E! News' Daily Pop on June 30. Loni said she was excited to celebrate her friend and enjoy some nice food after a long day at work. And she and the other guests certainly enjoyed themselves...just not in the way they expected.

"We're all having a good time because we're all sloshed because we didn't have a dinner," she recalled. "We didn't have food. That's what they get you with. That's when I figured out, 'Oh, this is how people start acting a fool.'"