Kate Winslet Returning to HBO, But Not for Mare of Easttown Season 2

Kate Winslet is headed back to TV, but don't expect to hear more of her Philadelphia accent.

The actress, who won an Emmy for her role as detective Mare Sheehan on HBO's Mare of Easttown, is returning to the network in a series based on the novel Trust, according to Variety.

Trust, written by Hernan Diaz and released in May 2022, tells the story of "a wealthy financier who reads a novel based on his own life and is dissatisfied by his and his wife's portrayal," according to Variety, so "he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight. She, however, grows uncomfortably aware that he is rewriting history—and his wife's place in it."

Winslet will also executive produce the series, which is currently in the process of finding a writer to adapt the story.

While the announcement might not be the one Mare of Easttown fans had in mind, the dream for more isn't necessarily dead yet. When asked about a potential season two, Winslet didn't shut the door.