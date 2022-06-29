Sephora 4th of July 2022 Deals: Save Up to 50% on Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, Ouai & More

Sephora's 4th of July beauty deals are here! This holiday weekend, you can score major savings on makeup, skincare and more from brands you love like Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs and more.

By Kristine Fellizar Jun 29, 2022 8:43 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingFourth Of JulyShop BeautyShop With E!Shop Sales
E-comm: Sephora 4th of July

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

When you think 4th of July sales, outdoor furniture, grills and appliances are probably the first things that come to mind. While it's true that you can score some seriously great deals on anything home-related this weekend (i.e. 70% off at West Elm and Pottery Barn), there's something for you as well, beauty lovers!

Right now, Sephora is offering up to 50% off must-have makeup, skincare, beauty tools and more from brands you know and love like Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and Ouai. There are over 200 items on sale right now. It's a great time to stock up on some of your favorite products or try new products from brands you've always been curious to try. The items are available now at discounted prices, so be sure to shop today.

Wondering what kind of deals and products you can score this 4th of July? We've rounded up some of our can't-miss products and deals on Sephora right now. Check those out below. 

 

read
The Best 4th of July 2022 Sales to Shop Now: Score 75% Off Deals at Pottery Barn, J.Crew, Cupshe & More

Best Sephora 4th of July Deals

KVD Beauty Kitten Mini: Matte Meets Vinyl Liquid Lipstick and Lip Gloss Lolita Set

KVD Beauty's iconic, universally flattering Lolita lipstick now comes in a travel-friendly lip set. For just $14, you can try both the liquid matte lipstick and the super-shiny lip gloss. 

$20
$14
Sephora

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Comedian Nick Nemeroff Dead at 32: Chloe Fineman and More Pay Tribute

3

Alabama Barker Asks for Prayers After Travis Barker Is Hospitalized

Pat McGrath Labs Bridgerton SatinAllure Lipstick

These gorgeous lipsticks from the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton collection come in four Regency-inspired colors including this lovely Venusian Peach. Right now, they're on sale for $25. We'd snap these up ASAP as they're sure to sell out fast.

$28
$25
Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs Bridgerton Blushing Delights Blush + Highlighter Palette

This palette from the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton collab features three highly pigmented blushes and a golden highlighter. Not only are the blushes beautiful, the packaging is such a collector's piece. Right now, the palette is on sale for $54. 

$60
$54
Sephora

Too Faced Born This Way Pressed Powder Foundation

This pressed powder foundation from Too Faced was made to be a three-in-one product that sets, hides shine and provides easy touch ups when you're on the go. It's originally $39, but you can get it on sale for $19. 

$39
$19
Sephora

Bite Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick

Love trying new lipsticks? You may want to consider snagging a couple of Bite's Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipsticks. They're clean, vegan and made with nourishing cocoa butter. There are over 15 shades on sale right now, and they're all 50% off.

$28
$14
Sephora

Ouai Melrose Place Candle

Ouai's Melrose Place Candle has a rose fragrance with notes of bergamot, lychee, cedar wood and white musk. It's originally $44, but you can get it on sale today for $22.

$44
$22
Sephora

Rose Inc. Satin Lip Color Hydrating Lipstick Set

This starter kit from clean beauty brand, Rose Inc., features one full-size lipstick and two refills. The lipsticks are formulated with ingredients made to blur the appearance of vertical lip lines, plump the limps and give it a firmer and fuller look. The set originally costs $42, but it's on sale now for $29. 

$42
$29
Sephora

Bobbi Brown Bronzer and Blush Face Palette

This bronzer and blush palette from Bobbi Brown comes in three shades: light, medium and deep. Each palette contains a trio of complementary "skin-warming shades" to give you a natural, fresh-looking glow. 

$48
$34
Sephora

Bite Beauty Upswing Extreme Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

This liquid eyeliner from Bite was "made by and for control freaks" with its very precise tip. It's said to be ultra-pigmented, long-wearing and easy to apply. It's originally $25, but you can get it today for $13. 

$25
$13
Sephora

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

Give yourself an allover sparkle with this diamond-dusted highlighter from Fenty Beauty. It was made to be used on both the face and body, and the pretty copper Cognac Candy shade is on sale for $27. 

$40
$27
Sephora

Looking for more great 4th of July deals to shop today? Check out Best 4th of July 2022 Furniture & Home Sales: Score $3 West Elm Deals, 70% Off Pottery Barn & More.

Trending Stories

1

Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Drowning in New York River

2

Comedian Nick Nemeroff Dead at 32: Chloe Fineman and More Pay Tribute

3

Alabama Barker Asks for Prayers After Travis Barker Is Hospitalized

4

Chris Pratt Addresses Backlash Over Instagram Post to Wife Katherine

5

Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Late Fiancée Dani Hampson

Latest News

You Have To See The Epic Mullet Kristen Stewart Is Now Rockin'

Sephora 4th of July Deals: Get Up to 50% Off Pat McGrath Labs & More

Camila Mendes Confirms Relationship Status in Hilarious TikTok

How Maya Hawke Influenced Her Stranger Things Character

What to Expect from Walt and Jesse on Better Call Saul

Avril Lavigne Recreates Her Let Go Album Cover 20 Years Later

These Top Gun-Inspired Styles Take Our Breath Away