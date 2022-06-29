Sephora 4th of July 2022 Deals: Save Up to 50% on Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, Ouai & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When you think 4th of July sales, outdoor furniture, grills and appliances are probably the first things that come to mind. While it's true that you can score some seriously great deals on anything home-related this weekend (i.e. 70% off at West Elm and Pottery Barn), there's something for you as well, beauty lovers!

Right now, Sephora is offering up to 50% off must-have makeup, skincare, beauty tools and more from brands you know and love like Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, and Ouai. There are over 200 items on sale right now. It's a great time to stock up on some of your favorite products or try new products from brands you've always been curious to try. The items are available now at discounted prices, so be sure to shop today.

Wondering what kind of deals and products you can score this 4th of July? We've rounded up some of our can't-miss products and deals on Sephora right now. Check those out below.