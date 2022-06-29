ER Actress Mary Mara's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

New details regarding Mary Mara's death have been revealed.

The New York State Police confirmed to E! News on June 29 that the ER star's cause of death was asphyxiation due to water drowning. According to authorities, there were no signs of trauma on her body and the death was ruled an accident.

Three days earlier, on June 26, Mara was found dead after a suspected drowning incident while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, according to a New York State Police press release. She was 61.

Soon after Mara's death, her manager spoke out about the actress who was best known for her recurring role as Loretta Sweet on ER.

"Mary was one in a million—one of the best actresses I ever met," her manager Craig Dorfman said in a statement. "I saw her for the first time off-Broadway in 1992 in Mad Forest and she was electrifying. She was unique, wickedly funny and a wonderful woman who will be missed."