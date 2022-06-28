ER Actress Mary Mara Dead at 61 After Suspected Drowning in New York River

The acting world has lost a star.
Mary Mara, an actress known for her roles in ER and Law & Order, has died at the age of 61, her rep confirms to E! News on June 27.
"Mary was one in a million—one of the best actresses I ever met," Mara's manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement. "I saw her for the first time off-Broadway in 1992 in Mad Forest and she was electrifying. She was unique, wickedly funny and a wonderful woman who will be missed."
Mara was found dead on June 26 after a suspected drowning incident while swimming in the St. Lawrence River, according to a New York State Police press release. Authorities said in the release that Mara's body showed no signs of foul play.
A cause of death has not yet been released, pending an investigation from the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.
During her expansive career in television drama, Mara held a recurring role Loretta Sweet on ER from 1995 to 1996. Beyond the popular soap opera, Mara made appearances on Hope & Gloria, NYPD Blue and Dexter.
Outside of TV, her film credits include 1990's Blue Steel, 1991's True Colors and 1992's Mr. Saturday Night.
Mara was remembered for her "complex portrayals of often-troubled characters" her obituary read, per People. She was last credited in the 2020 film Break Even.
According to People, Mara is survived by her stepdaughter Katie Mersola, sisters Martha Mara and Susan Dailey, brother-in-law Scott Dailey and nephew Christopher Dailey.