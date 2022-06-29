Zendaya Reflects on Having “Boundaries” in Her Personal Life

Zendaya doesn't feel the need to shake it up when it comes to what she shares about her private life.
The actress has lived many lives throughout her career, having first rose to fame on the Disney show Shake It Up when she was 14 years old. Now, she makes headlines for her work on Euphoria and her on and off-screen romance with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.
Reflecting on her private life in a new interview, she explained that she's built a sense of boundaries with her fans.
"Many of them have grown with me and have watched me evolve in different parts of my life and career," she said in an interview with Vogue Italia out June 28. "They're really understanding that I'm human."
Zendaya noted that "even the hardcore ones" want her to be happy and are "respectful of my boundaries" in what she chooses "to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself."
However, it sounds like it was harder for her to stay private once Euphoria premiered in 2019.
"Recently I've had more of a change happening in regards to reactions when I meet people or how people interact with me on a daily basis," she said. "For so long I've been able to maintain a little bit of anonymity in a way where I could go off and do things and still live a pretty normal life."
Her new status admittedly comes with "new sets of challenges and pressures" but Zendaya's been in the game for a while, making the progression feel much more natural. She said, "Thankfully I've had a little bit of time to ease and grow my experience in a way that wasn't just completely an overnight change."
During the interview, Zendaya didn't mention her relationship with Tom, but he was quick to show his support for her magazine shoot and sweetly commented three heart eyes below her post.
Tom has also spoken about the challenges their fame brings to the table.
"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore," Tom said in an interview with GQ in 2021.
He also said he felt "robbed of privacy" when photos of himself kissing Zendaya went public in July 2021.
As Tom explained, "A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."