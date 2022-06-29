Nordstrom Rack 4th of July Deals: Get Up to 95% Off Summer Fashion, Home, Entertaining Essentials & More

Nordstrom Rack's 4th of July deals are here, and you can save big on summer fashion must-haves, outdoor entertaining, beddings, towels and more.

Nordstrom Rack

Whether you're looking to update your living space or wardrobe for summer, Nordstrom Rack has it all and at discounted prices. This 4th of July, you can score some really great deals on outdoor entertaining must-haves, home essentials, and summer fashion from brands you know and love. The deals on site are so good, you can find savings up to 95% off. There really is no better time to shop! 

In addition to all the amazing deals you can find, Nordstrom Rack is one of our go-to's to shop because they tend to have fast and reliable shipping. Often, we'll find ourselves shopping a major sale, like these deals you can score for 4th of July right now, and we'll get our items within that week. Nordstrom Rack also offers free in store pick up, which is perfect if you find something you love now and want to get it in time for the actual holiday weekend. 

So be sure to shop Nordstrom Rack's 4th of July Deals now and stock up on all the must-haves for summer. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles. Check those out below. 

Nordstrom 4th of July 2022 Deals: Score Up to 81% Off Tory Burch, Le Creuset, Free People & More

Modern Threads Air Cloud Oversized Bath Sheet - Set of 2

This two-pack of oversized bath sheets come in a variety of colors. Reviewers say they're very soft and get even softer the more you wash them. One even wrote, "No hotel carries towels this nice." These bath sheets are originally priced at $136, but you can snag them today for $39. 

$136
$39
Nordstrom Rack

Modern Threads 1800 Series 100 Solid Microfiber 4-Piece Sheet Set

Need new sheets? You can get this 4-piece queen sheet set, which shoppers say are vibrantly colored and super soft, for just $26. 

$68
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Standard Flex Cap Hydro Flask - 18 oz.

Keep hydrated all summer long with this Hydro Flask, which is meant to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12. Right now it's on sale for $23. 

$30
$23
Nordstrom Rack

LeSportsac Bergen Weekend Duffle

Planning a fun weekend getaway or two this summer? You'll want to snag this vibrant LeSportsac weekender bag ASAP. It's originally $185, but it's on sale now for $90. 

$185
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Southport Avenue Cora Crossbody Bag

This perfect for everyday use Kate Spade crossbody bag comes in four colors including a bright chartreuse that one shopper says is gorgeous. It's originally $238, but it's on sale now for $95.  

$238
$95
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket

According to one reviewer, words can't describe how cozy and elegant these Barefoot Dreams throw blankets are. They're originally $120, but some colors are on sale for $50.

$120
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Sorbus Gray Windowed Storage Box - Set of 2

Nordstrom Rack shoppers love these sturdy and space-saving storage boxes. Unlike your typical box or storage bin, the window in the front makes it easy to see exactly what's in these. Super convenient. Plus, they're on sale now for $30. 

$46
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Premium Ultra Soft 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set

This 3-piece luxury duvet cover set was made to be super soft, cozy and comfortable. There are a ton of colors to choose from, and a full/queen size set is on sale for around $37. 

$60
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Letter Pendant Necklace

These pretty initial pendant necklaces from Kate Spade are so cute and perfectly giftable. Right now, they're on sale for $25. 

$49
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Tahrong Currents Drinkware - Set of 8

Need new drink ware for your summer get togethers? You'll want to snag this eight-piece set for just $40. 

$60
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Small Margaux Key Ring Leather Wallet

This cute and practical key ring wallet from Kate Spade comes in four colors and is perfectly sized to fit smaller purses. It's originally $98, but you can get it on sale for $48.

$98
$48
Nordstrom Rack

Tory Burch Colton Leather Bootie

It's not every day you find Tory Burch items on Nordstrom Rack. When you do, they typically sell out super fast. Right now, these gorgeous booties are on sale for $280. 

$450
$280
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Tapered Linen Blend Pants

These breezy linen pants from Madewell are a summer wardrobe staple. You'll look super cute while staying cool. Plus, they're on sale now for just $50. 

$82
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Socialite Cut Out Mini Dress

This sexy and chic cut out mini dress from Socialite is "very flattering," said one Nordstrom Rack reviewer, while another said it fit in all the right places. There are three colors to choose from, but this nude beige is on sale for $37.

$50
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more things to shop today? Check out 15 Affordable Things From Target You Need in Your First Apartment.

