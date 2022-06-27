Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Being Shoved by LAPD at Abortion Rights Protest

Thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade this past weekend, including actress Jodie Sweetin, who was shoved to the ground by a Los Angeles Police Department officer.
The altercation was captured in a video, shared to social media and has since gone viral. As such, Jodie addressed the incident while guest hosting E! News' Daily Pop on June 27.
"I was walking and one of the officers just snatched my bag and tossed me forward," she recalled, insisting that she wasn't harmed, thanks to the help of her friends. "We took care of the situation. We didn't use that as an excuse to do anything further, we continued our march and we were out there probably another four or five hours marching downtown."
Jodie added that she isn't planning to press charges. And while the video may be shocking to watch, the Full House alum wants people to redirect their anger or concerns to the issue at hand. "Above all, I want to continue to not make this about me," she said, "and continue to bring the focus back to women's rights and also police brutality. If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you, I've spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets and that is a very minor incident of police brutality."
Jodie also pointed out that people shouldn't be so surprised to see something like this happen: "People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her and all of a sudden, it makes it more real. And I hate that."
"I hate it takes people knowing someone or it being someone that they recognize for people to be outraged or to take action," she continued, "which is why I've been out there and I've been really committed the last couple of years."
That's certainly not going to change now. "I'll still be out there," Jodie said. "I'll still keep going. This is part of what you do when you're committed to trying to do the best you can. I don't want to make it about me."
She did want to thank her fellow protestors, though—especially those that put in the work on a daily basis. "To all of the people that are out there fighting," the 40-year-old added, "I have the utmost administration and I'm just honored that I've been welcomed out there, and that I've met some incredible agents of activism."
E! News reached out to the LAPD for comment. "The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD's policy and procedure," Officer Cervantes, an LAPD spokesperson, said in a statement. "As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property."
