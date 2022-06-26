Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary: See Their Sweetest Moments

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shared tributes to one another on their 16th wedding anniversary. See their posts and the couple's cutest pics over the years.

By Corinne Heller Jun 26, 2022 8:49 PMTags
Nicole KidmanKeith UrbanCouplesAnniversaries
Watch: Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Preach Importance of Music Fans

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reached their Sweet 16!

The two celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on June 25 and shared tributes to one another on Instagram. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, posted a photo from their wedding. The couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11, married in Sydney, Australia in 2006.

"Sweet XVI," Nicole wrote. "Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever."

Keith shared a selfie of himself at a restaurant with his wife, writing, "HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY xxxxx."

Over the years, the two have often supported each other at their respective celebrity events, often attending premieres and award shows. The actress and singer celebrated their anniversary a month after Nicole made a surprise appearance onstage at Keith's concert at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

"What's your name?" Keith asked her jokingly. "Where are you from?"

The actress sweetly replied, "Nicole Urban."

photos
Nicole Kidman's Best Looks

See photos of some of the couple's sweetest moments over the years:

Instagram / Keith Urban
Sweet 16th Anniversary in 2022

Keith shared this selfie on the couple's 16th anniversary.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA
2021 CMA Awards

The actress strokes her husband's face lovingly on the red carpet.

E!
2020 Golden Globes

Urban sweetly holds Kidman's hand at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated in the Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama) category for her work in Big Little Lies.

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM
2019 ACM Awards

This cute moment between the couple was captured at the 2019 ACM Awards. 

James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
2019 Australian Open

The actress cuddles up to her husband during the semi-finals match at the Australian Open. 

ABC
2018 CMA Awards

The fan-favorite couple embrace after Keith's win at the 2018 CMA Awards. 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lincoln Center
2018 American Songbook Gala

Nicole and Keith embrace onstage during Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association
2018 CMAs Selfie

#Selfie! The country singer and actress pose for a picture at the CMA Awards. 

John Salangsang/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
2017 Emmys

In this 2017 Emmy Awards pic, it's Keith's turn to look down as Nicole leans in.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
2017 Oscars

The duo is back to staring each other's eyes but Nicole makes the pic even more sweet by placing her hands on Keith's face.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images
2017 Film Premiere

The two look infatuated with each other on the red carpet at the premiere of The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
2017 CMT Artists Of The Year Event

This pose is everything and the couple now has it down to a science.

Facebook
2017 PDA

The A-list couple shares an intimate kiss in this adorable picture that Nicole shared on Facebook. 

David Becker/Getty Images
2016 ACM Awards

In this pic, the couple gives a variation of their signature pose. Instead of staring into each other's eyes, Nicole looks down as Keith leans in to whisper in her ear. ADORABLE!

Mark Davis/Getty Images for Turner
2016 SAG Awards

This candid pic proves that the couple does this pose IRL and not just on the red carpet.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2015 American Idol Finale

The couple strikes their signature pose—leaning in and staring into each other's eyes.

Dave Benett/Getty Images
2015 London Evening Standard Theatre Awards

The Hollywood couple shows off their pose for cameras.

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
2013 Cannes Film Festival

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban look in love.

Trending Stories

1

Lily Anne Harrison Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Peter Facinelli

2
Exclusive

Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo's Hopes for Final Season

3

The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story

4

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Get Naughty on Tropical Vacay

5

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Announce Sex of Baby No. 2

Latest News

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary

Update!

Stars React After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Kendall Jenner Sunbathes Nude in Racy New Photo

Bachelor Nation's Cam Ayala Takes Steps to Recovery as a New Amputee

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Announce Sex of Baby No. 2

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Wows With Wicked Song

Exclusive

Bachelor Nation’s Sydney Hightower Marries NFL Player Fred Warner