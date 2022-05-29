Watch Now

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share Sweet Moment Onstage as She Makes Surprise Appearance at His Show

Keith Urban posted an adorable video of his wife Nicole Kidman joining him onstage at his most recent Las Vegas concert. Find out the sweet reason why she made an appearance below.

Forget heartbreak—somehow romance feels good in a place like this! 

Keith Urban posted an adorable video on Instagram of his wife Nicole Kidman making a surprise appearance during his Las Vegas concert on May 28. The "Wild Hearts" singer was in the middle of performing at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace when his longtime love joined him onstage. 

In the clip, Nicole was met by her husband and the pair, who have been married for almost 16 years, shared a hug and kiss. When asked if she'd like to speak into the microphone, the Moulin Rouge! star bashfully said, "Hi." 

"What's your name?" Keith joked. "Where are you from?"

Dressed in a vest, tank top and a pair of skinny jeans, Nicole began to laugh before she sweetly replied, "Nicole Urban." 

That caught Keith's attention. The musician—who sported a light gray t-shirt, black skinny jeans and boots—excitedly remarked, "Oh cool!" 

Unfortunately, Nicole's reason for joining him onstage wasn't to perform an amazing duet together. "I want to get your jacket," she explained. "You put it on the floor and I'm worried..." 

As the pair—who share daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11—walked across the stage, Keith took a moment to poke fun at his wife.

"She literally said, 'Don't lose that jacket,'" he teased. "And I'm like, 'How am I gonna lose the jacket?'" 

Spoiler alert: Nicole was right. "It's gone!" Keith shared. "See! Look! You jinxed it."  

After a brief search, the glittering black blazer was returned to its rightful owner, who then placed it around Nicole's shoulders. As he guided his wife toward the opposite side of the stage, Nicole waved goodbye to fans and made the shape of a heart with her hands. 

The musician then returned to his microphone and gleefully shared, "Just a Saturday night in Las Vegas!" You can watch the clip in full here.  

Nicole has joined Keith onstage multiple times throughout their marriage. 

Last September, she made a brief appearance to sign her husband's guitar during his performance at "Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert in Nashville, Tennessee, per GMA. The instrument was later auctioned off to support those affected by Tennessee's August 2021 flash floods. 

