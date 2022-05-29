Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Share Sweet Moment Onstage as She Makes Surprise Appearance at His Show

Watch : Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Preach Importance of Music Fans

Forget heartbreak—somehow romance feels good in a place like this!

Keith Urban posted an adorable video on Instagram of his wife Nicole Kidman making a surprise appearance during his Las Vegas concert on May 28. The "Wild Hearts" singer was in the middle of performing at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace when his longtime love joined him onstage.

In the clip, Nicole was met by her husband and the pair, who have been married for almost 16 years, shared a hug and kiss. When asked if she'd like to speak into the microphone, the Moulin Rouge! star bashfully said, "Hi."

"What's your name?" Keith joked. "Where are you from?"

Dressed in a vest, tank top and a pair of skinny jeans, Nicole began to laugh before she sweetly replied, "Nicole Urban."

That caught Keith's attention. The musician—who sported a light gray t-shirt, black skinny jeans and boots—excitedly remarked, "Oh cool!"